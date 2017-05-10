Bainbridge Island man arrested in mur...

Bainbridge Island man arrested in murder of Sequim woman

Friday May 5

Clallam County Sheriff's detectives were called to the Sequim home of Cynthia Little at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday after friends discovered her deceased. Officials say the stolen vehicle was located at the Bainbridge Island home of Benjamin Bonner .

