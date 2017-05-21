A frilly, frothy weekend escape to th...

A frilly, frothy weekend escape to the Lavender Festival in Sequim, Wash.

Thursday May 18 Read more: Los Angeles Times

Easy ingredients for a frothy, frilly, lavender-infused weekend: Round up three girlfriends, a few purple shopping bags, a love of all things floral and head north to Washington state for the hugely popular Lavender Weekend in sunny Sequim, pronounced "Skwim." We strolled, sniffed, tasted, clipped and sipped our way through five lavender farms in two days in mid-July , plus did serious shopping at the annual festival's street fair.

