A frilly, frothy weekend escape to the Lavender Festival in Sequim, Wash.
Easy ingredients for a frothy, frilly, lavender-infused weekend: Round up three girlfriends, a few purple shopping bags, a love of all things floral and head north to Washington state for the hugely popular Lavender Weekend in sunny Sequim, pronounced "Skwim." We strolled, sniffed, tasted, clipped and sipped our way through five lavender farms in two days in mid-July , plus did serious shopping at the annual festival's street fair.
