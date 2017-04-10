Bailey Bryan Premieres Breakup-Inspir...

Bailey Bryan Premieres Breakup-Inspired 'Hard Drive Home,' Talks Mentor Hillary Scott

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Billboard

"I have dreamed of this since I was eleven or twelve," she tells Billboard. "People ask me how long that I've been writing songs, and I think I considered myself a songwriter before I could do it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sequim Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Attorney Fraud Mar 21 Steve Curry 3
News 100 years ago in Port Townsend: Movie brings ba... (Sep '16) Sep '16 WHO R THE WHO 1
News Sequim Schools' survey says community would sup... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Im Awake Now 2
News Port Townsend City Council considers committee ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Banicki Harvey 1
leighton huerta (Oct '11) Jun '16 him 2
News Basics of Islam offered during two discussions ... (May '16) May '16 The Prophet MO Sm... 3
anyone remember doug roberson???? (Mar '12) May '16 Paul Bain 3
See all Sequim Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sequim Forum Now

Sequim Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sequim Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ferguson
 

Sequim, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,099 • Total comments across all topics: 280,288,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC