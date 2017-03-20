2018 the target for new Palouse Ice Rink - Wed, 08 Mar 2017 PST
Talks about building a new Palouse Ice Rink have been ongoing for the past decade, but Tony Mangini, vice president of the Palouse Ice Rink Board, hopes to turn that talk into action by breaking ground on the new facility in the spring of 2018. The Moscow City Council expressed its support in August for a $3.6 million ice rink and its willingness to donate $1 million from the city's Hamilton Fund to help pay for it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Sequim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100 years ago in Port Townsend: Movie brings ba...
|Sep '16
|WHO R THE WHO
|1
|Sequim Schools' survey says community would sup... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Im Awake Now
|2
|Port Townsend City Council considers committee ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Banicki Harvey
|1
|leighton huerta (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|him
|2
|Basics of Islam offered during two discussions ... (May '16)
|May '16
|The Prophet MO Sm...
|3
|anyone remember doug roberson???? (Mar '12)
|May '16
|Paul Bain
|3
|Haller Foundation grant of $140,294 to help fun... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|sun
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sequim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC