2018 the target for new Palouse Ice Rink - Wed, 08 Mar 2017 PST

Talks about building a new Palouse Ice Rink have been ongoing for the past decade, but Tony Mangini, vice president of the Palouse Ice Rink Board, hopes to turn that talk into action by breaking ground on the new facility in the spring of 2018. The Moscow City Council expressed its support in August for a $3.6 million ice rink and its willingness to donate $1 million from the city's Hamilton Fund to help pay for it.

