Sequim man survives 5 days in car after driving down embankment
Police say a 69-year-old man survived five nights trapped in his car before he was found down an embankment on the northern end of the Olympic Peninsula. The Peninsula Daily News reports Richard Jones was found by a man walking his dog Monday off Sequim-Dungeness Way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sequim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100 years ago in Port Townsend: Movie brings ba...
|Sep '16
|WHO R THE WHO
|1
|Sequim Schools' survey says community would sup... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Im Awake Now
|2
|Port Townsend City Council considers committee ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Banicki Harvey
|1
|leighton huerta (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|him
|2
|Basics of Islam offered during two discussions ... (May '16)
|May '16
|The Prophet MO Sm...
|3
|anyone remember doug roberson???? (Mar '12)
|May '16
|Paul Bain
|3
|Haller Foundation grant of $140,294 to help fun... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|sun
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sequim Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC