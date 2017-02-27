Sequim man survives 5 days in car aft...

Sequim man survives 5 days in car after driving down embankment

57 min ago Read more: Seattle Times

Police say a 69-year-old man survived five nights trapped in his car before he was found down an embankment on the northern end of the Olympic Peninsula. The Peninsula Daily News reports Richard Jones was found by a man walking his dog Monday off Sequim-Dungeness Way.

