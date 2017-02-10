Sequim lab looks to find the best biofuel in algae
This photo taken July, 2016, shows Michael Huesemann, lead researcher for the algae biofuel program at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Sequim, Wash., meeting with U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell about algae and its potential. Huesemann's current project looks to find the best growing conditions for algae to harvest biofuel quickly.
