Bellingham school mourns loss of 2 children in plane crash

Students and staff at Northern Heights Elementary are mourning the death of two children, victims of last week's plane crash in the Hood Canal region northwest of Seattle. Logan Echevarria, 9, and Mackenzie Echevarria, 5, both of Bellingham, were aboard a single-engine Cessna 180 that crashed about 7 p.m. Thursday.

