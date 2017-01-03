Sawdust reinvented into super sponge for oil spills
Environmentally friendly material tweaked to soak up to 5 times its weight in oil, float for months in icy, rough waters IMAGE: PNNL microbiologist George Bonheyo displays the original sawdust material and how it appears after being chemically modified to be exceptionally oil-attracting and buoyant, qualities that are ideal... view more SEQUIM, Wash. - Lowly sawdust, the sawmill waste that's sometimes tossed onto home garage floors to soak up oil spilled by amateur mechanics, could receive some new-found respect thanks to science.
