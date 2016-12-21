Sheriff: Woman goes airborne, crashes...

Sheriff: Woman goes airborne, crashes truck after 90-mph police chase

A woman in a stolen pickup went airborne and crashed while trying to outrun police at speeds of up to 90 mph near Sequim, landing upside down in a home garden and causing thousands of dollars in damage. The incident unfolded at about 7:10 p.m. Monday when the 20-year-old Sequim woman jumped into a 2004 Ford F150 pickup while the truck's owner was attending a yoga session at the old Dungeness School House, said Sgt.

