Journey continues for message in bottle
It began with a rather routine day of studying beach erosion along the islands of Washington's Puget Sound - routine for archeologist Dave Grant, who has made a career of unearthing treasures around the world. "Recently we went to Djibouti in Africa and we found artifacts that were possibly up to 2.5 million years old," said Grant.
Sequim Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100 years ago in Port Townsend: Movie brings ba...
|Sep '16
|WHO R THE WHO
|1
|Sequim Schools' survey says community would sup...
|Aug '16
|Im Awake Now
|2
|Port Townsend City Council considers committee ...
|Jul '16
|Banicki Harvey
|1
|leighton huerta (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|him
|2
|Basics of Islam offered during two discussions ... (May '16)
|May '16
|The Prophet MO Sm...
|3
|anyone remember doug roberson???? (Mar '12)
|May '16
|Paul Bain
|3
|Haller Foundation grant of $140,294 to help fun... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|sun
|2
