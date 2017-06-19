Woman tied a bag over man's head and tried to BEHEAD him

Woman tied a bag over man's head, tried to BEHEAD him and threw an ax before trying to set his pickup truck on fire as he fled the scene Police say the victim's ear was split in two after the 40-year-old covered his head with two plastic bags and swung a machete at his neck A South Carolina woman allegedly tied a bag round a man's head before trying to decapitate him with a machete. April Townsend has been charged with attempted murder and arson for the brutal attack on David Mitchum in a Seneca home on Sunday.

