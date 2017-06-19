Study: These factors prevent Hilton Head from being named the best SC city to retire in
A lack of doctors' offices and retirement centers prevent Hilton Head Island from claiming a ranking as the top spot in the state to retire, according to a new report. For the second year in a row, a report from SmartAsset named Hilton Head Island the fourth best city to retire in South Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Seneca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10)
|16 hr
|I Dont Recommend
|82
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Fri
|josh
|63
|Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15)
|Jun 18
|Martu
|7
|Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08)
|Jun 17
|Allen
|126
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|Jun 12
|Iconoclast
|3
|I'm looking for a good Pawn Shop
|Jun 7
|Tbkm in Seneca
|1
|Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Tony
|9
Find what you want!
Search Seneca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC