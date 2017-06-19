Police: SC man suffers split ear in a...

Police: SC man suffers split ear in attempted beheading

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seneca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15) Sun Martu 7
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) Sat Allen 126
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... Jun 12 Iconoclast 3
I'm looking for a good Pawn Shop Jun 7 Tbkm in Seneca 1
Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca (Oct '16) Mar '17 Tony 9
Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13) Dec '16 Falchi 10
Hostess at FATZ (Nov '16) Nov '16 Georgia 8
See all Seneca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seneca Forum Now

Seneca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seneca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Seneca, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,009 • Total comments across all topics: 281,891,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC