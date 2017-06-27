Philando Castile's Mother to Get $3 M...

Philando Castile's Mother to Get $3 Million From City That Hired Cop Who Killed Him

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph

The mother of Philando Castile, who was shot dead by St. Anthony, Minnesota, police officer Jeronimo Yanez last summer, will receive $3 million under a settlement agreement announced yesterday. The settlement, which will be covered by the city's liability insurance, avoids a federal civil rights lawsuit that Valerie Castile had planned to bring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seneca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rain to remain absent in drought-stricken south... (Nov '16) Jun 26 ButterButt 2
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) Jun 26 Roddyboy 127
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Jun 23 I Dont Recommend 82
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Jun 23 josh 63
Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15) Jun 18 Martu 7
I'm looking for a good Pawn Shop Jun 7 Tbkm in Seneca 1
Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca (Oct '16) Mar '17 Tony 9
See all Seneca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seneca Forum Now

Seneca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seneca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Seneca, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,822 • Total comments across all topics: 282,286,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC