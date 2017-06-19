Deputies: 2 Upstate men arrested following altercation stemming from social media

Oconee County Sheriff's Deputies say they arrested two Upstate men after a disturbance stemming from an argument on social media. Per deputies, 49-year-old Lloyd Elmer Pearson of Walhalla and 27-year-old Novie Michael Phillips of Seneca were involved in an altercation outside of a business on Sandifer Boulevard in Seneca Sunday evening.

