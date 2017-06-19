Three arrested for insurance fraud

Three arrested for insurance fraud

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: GwdToday.com

An investigation into an accident claim revealed that the accident was planned in an effort to collect insurance claims. On February 22, 2016 a SC Traffic Collision report was filed claiming that the vehicle these individuals were in a car traveling west on E. Laurel Road in Greenwood when an unknown vehicle came into their lane causing them to hit a guard rail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seneca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Easley Police Corrupt (Feb '15) Sun Martu 7
Worst Neigborhoods in Greenville (Feb '08) Sat Allen 126
garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre... Jun 12 Iconoclast 3
I'm looking for a good Pawn Shop Jun 7 Tbkm in Seneca 1
Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca (Oct '16) Mar '17 Tony 9
Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13) Dec '16 Falchi 10
Hostess at FATZ (Nov '16) Nov '16 Georgia 8
See all Seneca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seneca Forum Now

Seneca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seneca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Seneca, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,009 • Total comments across all topics: 281,891,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC