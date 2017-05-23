Man sentenced in 2015 South Carolina ...

Man sentenced in 2015 South Carolina bar shooting death

Tuesday May 16 Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a shooting death at a bar more than two years ago. The Greenville News reported that Dw'Ntraquis Rashaad Campbell of Greenwood pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault and battery.

Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

