Man sentenced in 2015 South Carolina bar shooting death
A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a shooting death at a bar more than two years ago. The Greenville News reported that Dw'Ntraquis Rashaad Campbell of Greenwood pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault and battery.
