Lawsuit filed against Clemson Area Transit, Proterra after bus door incident
A lawsuit has been filed against Clemson Area Transit and Greenville-based electric bus manufacturer, Proterra, according to a news release from the Seneca 21st Century Bus Stops 2017 Coalition . The lawsuit claims that a Clemson Area Transit driver intentionally closed "the strong closing powered front door" of a Proterra bus on a 77-year-old woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Seneca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|16 hr
|Iconoclast
|3
|I'm looking for a good Pawn Shop
|Jun 7
|Tbkm in Seneca
|1
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|May 29
|Mr K
|62
|GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16)
|May 15
|Jenny
|7
|Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Tony
|9
|Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Falchi
|10
|Hostess at FATZ (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Georgia
|8
Find what you want!
Search Seneca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC