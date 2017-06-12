Lawsuit filed against Clemson Area Tr...

Lawsuit filed against Clemson Area Transit, Proterra after bus door incident

Wednesday May 17

A lawsuit has been filed against Clemson Area Transit and Greenville-based electric bus manufacturer, Proterra, according to a news release from the Seneca 21st Century Bus Stops 2017 Coalition . The lawsuit claims that a Clemson Area Transit driver intentionally closed "the strong closing powered front door" of a Proterra bus on a 77-year-old woman.

