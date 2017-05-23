Greenwood County Arrest Report for Ma...

Greenwood County Arrest Report for May 23, 2017

Brooks, Kevin Shawn 3/1/75 of 100 Highland Forest Drive Apt A3, Gwd SC was arrested for fraudulent checks Casselman, Tony Lee, 2/7/78 of 110 Windtree Ct, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: bench warrant Childs, Demario Jabar, 7/15/83 of 409 Spring Valley Road, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for; presenting false claim for insurance greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000 Hackett, James Shaffon, 12/8/75 of 1091 Parkland Place Road, Gwd sC was arrested by GCSO for: domestic violence 2nd degree Hayes, Keith Lamont Sr, 9/22/67 of 104 Tanyard, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: bench warrant Holmes, Ladell Thomas, 600 Jordan Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: shoplifting, false name to police Hubbard, Joseph Christian, 1/20/95 of 164 Rutledge Road, Gwd SC was arrested by SCHP for; DUI, seatbelt violation, simple possession of marijuana Jimenez, Vidal Alfaro, ... (more)

