Driver accused of hitting three pedestrians turns himself in, police say
Police say the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run that injured three pedestrians early Sunday has turned himself in. On Sunday afternoon, Clemson Police Chief Jimmy Dixon said John Thompson, 25, from Seneca, was arrested and charged with hit-and-run with bodily injury and two counts of hit-and-run with great bodily injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Seneca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|garages that let you rent out bays/lifts in Gre...
|May 3
|Connor97
|1
|Clemson title
|Apr 28
|Nobama
|5
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr 23
|Perplexed
|3
|Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Tony
|9
|Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Falchi
|10
|Hostess at FATZ
|Nov '16
|Georgia
|8
|Christine house animal hoarder (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Vincent
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seneca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC