Driver accused of hitting three pedestrians turns himself in, police say

Police say the driver of a truck involved in a hit-and-run that injured three pedestrians early Sunday has turned himself in. On Sunday afternoon, Clemson Police Chief Jimmy Dixon said John Thompson, 25, from Seneca, was arrested and charged with hit-and-run with bodily injury and two counts of hit-and-run with great bodily injury.

