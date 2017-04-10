Upstate park vandalized leaving $20,000 in damage
SENECA, S.C. Vandals left thousands of dollars in damage at an upstate park. Seneca Police are investigating what happened at Blue Ridge Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTMA-AM North Charleston.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seneca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Mikayla
|61
|Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca
|Mar '17
|Tony
|9
|Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Falchi
|10
|Hostess at FATZ
|Nov '16
|Georgia
|8
|Christine house animal hoarder (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Vincent
|2
|OCSO: Walmart employee stole DVDs, action figures (Feb '14)
|Jul '16
|Bow WOW
|4
Find what you want!
Search Seneca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC