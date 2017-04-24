Upstate family searching for man missing since Tuesday
Erica Baldwin said her son, 34-year-old Ernest Baldwin Jr., went missing on Tuesday from 141 Weatherly Drive in Six Mile. Ernest Baldwin Jr., who goes by "Ernie", reportedly took off on foot and was last seen in the Six Mile area on Wednesday morning, possibly heading toward Seneca.
