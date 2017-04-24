Upstate family searching for man miss...

Upstate family searching for man missing since Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 16 Read more: WMBF

Erica Baldwin said her son, 34-year-old Ernest Baldwin Jr., went missing on Tuesday from 141 Weatherly Drive in Six Mile. Ernest Baldwin Jr., who goes by "Ernie", reportedly took off on foot and was last seen in the Six Mile area on Wednesday morning, possibly heading toward Seneca.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seneca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Apr 23 Perplexed 3
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Mar 28 Anonymous 22
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Mar 27 Mikayla 61
Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca Mar '17 Tony 9
Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13) Dec '16 Falchi 10
Hostess at FATZ Nov '16 Georgia 8
Christine house animal hoarder (Jul '16) Jul '16 Vincent 2
See all Seneca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seneca Forum Now

Seneca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seneca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Seneca, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,639 • Total comments across all topics: 280,558,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC