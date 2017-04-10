Upstate man arrested, accused of burglary after standoff at Seneca home
It all happened around 10:30 p.m. Police said they responded to a home on the 800 block of Laing Ct. after getting reports from a neighbor that a man had broken a window and made his way into his ex-girlfriend's apartment. Upon arrival on the scene, police said they found 26-year-old Codie Alan Guthrie inside the residence.
