Seneca Marine detachment honors Korea...

Seneca Marine detachment honors Korean War Medal of Honor recipient

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: WMBF

The Seneca, S.C. Marine Corps League Lewis G. Watkins Detachment #1131 honored its namesake, who was killed in the Korean War, during a ceremony on Saturday. The detachment performed full Military Honors at Staff Sergeant Lewis G. Watkins's grave at Wolfe Stake Baptist Church Cemetery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seneca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10) Tue Noahtdavis 22
why don't white males date black women (Jul '12) Mar 27 Mikayla 61
GREENVILLE-ASHEVILLE CULT: DEEKSHA ONENESS "BLE... (May '16) Mar 15 Cynthia Crosby 5
Walter Cleveland - anyone know him in Greenville? (Apr '16) Mar 15 Singlemom08 3
scarfo construction (May '10) Mar 14 JUST SURFING 17
Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca Mar 10 Tony 9
Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13) Dec '16 Falchi 10
See all Seneca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seneca Forum Now

Seneca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seneca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Seneca, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,761 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC