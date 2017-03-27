Seneca Marine detachment honors Korean War Medal of Honor recipient
The Seneca, S.C. Marine Corps League Lewis G. Watkins Detachment #1131 honored its namesake, who was killed in the Korean War, during a ceremony on Saturday. The detachment performed full Military Honors at Staff Sergeant Lewis G. Watkins's grave at Wolfe Stake Baptist Church Cemetery.
