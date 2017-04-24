"On My Farm" added to Upstate Heritage Quilt Trail in Long Creek
The 181st addition to the Upstate Heritage Quilt Trail is entitled "On My Farm," purchased by Sandra Powell at the Westminster Depot's one-woman show in 2015. The quilt, a small wall hanging, is a variation on the traditional log cabin block pattern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Easley Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seneca Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greenville sc or Chattanooga?
|Apr 23
|Perplexed
|3
|Airsoft Team in Greenville, SC (Jan '10)
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|22
|why don't white males date black women (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Mikayla
|61
|Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca
|Mar '17
|Tony
|9
|Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Falchi
|10
|Hostess at FATZ
|Nov '16
|Georgia
|8
|Christine house animal hoarder (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Vincent
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seneca Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC