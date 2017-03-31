Greenwood County Arrest Report for Mar 31, 2017
Dillashaw, Claude 6/22/48 of 424 Reedy Creek Road, Bradley SC was arrested by GCSO for domestic violence 2nd degree Dowless, Gary Gene, 5/21/73 of 77 Sandpit Road, Lumberton NC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: defrauding an innkeeper Dutton, Jeffrey Earl, 10/22/70 of 20 Edgewood Drive, Ware Shoals, SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: public drunk Enwright, Ayanna Jaquelle, 8/18/90 of 102 Ohio Court, C, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: DUS Glover, Kori Rajeev, 9/27/88 of 215 N Bethune Road, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: rec/poss stolen goods Lites, Mark Vincent, 8/11/79 of 216 Ashcroft Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: domestic violence 3rd degree Lott, Walston Louievan, 4/21/54 of 171 Windtree Court, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: simple possession of marijuana Maddox, Lindsey Earl, 3/13/50 of 126 Auld Road, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: dist/possession ... (more)
