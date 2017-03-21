Deputies: Seneca man accused of burgl...

Deputies: Seneca man accused of burglarizing relative's home

Monday Mar 6 Read more: WMBF

A Seneca man was arrested by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office on Saturday after a burglary according to deputies. Deputies said they responded on Mar. 3 to Janda Road in regards to a reported burglary.

