Fire chief: 3 dead after 2 Oconee Co. house fires
Oconee County Fire Chief Charlie King said three deaths are being investigated after two house fires Sunday night near Seneca and Walhalla. Coroner Karl Addis said two males lived at the home and his office was working to identify the fire victims as the residents.
