'Festival of Eggs' decoration contest...

'Festival of Eggs' decoration contest at World of Energy

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Easley Progress

Duke Energy's The World of Energy at Oconee Nuclear Station is hosting the 2017 "Festival of Eggs," a spin off from the hugely successful Festival of Trees. Just like the representatives from the non-profits decorate Christmas trees in unique ways for the tree festival, the egg-decorating challenge will be open to the same non-profits across the Upstate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easley Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seneca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
scarfo construction (May '10) Feb 22 Expisingthedarkness 16
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Feb 18 Eldecoblows 81
Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13) Dec '16 Falchi 10
Hostess at FATZ Nov '16 Georgia 8
Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca Nov '16 Pat 8
Christine house animal hoarder (Jul '16) Jul '16 Vincent 2
News OCSO: Walmart employee stole DVDs, action figures (Feb '14) Jul '16 Bow WOW 4
See all Seneca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seneca Forum Now

Seneca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seneca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Seneca, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,142 • Total comments across all topics: 279,446,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC