'Festival of Eggs' decoration contest at World of Energy
Duke Energy's The World of Energy at Oconee Nuclear Station is hosting the 2017 "Festival of Eggs," a spin off from the hugely successful Festival of Trees. Just like the representatives from the non-profits decorate Christmas trees in unique ways for the tree festival, the egg-decorating challenge will be open to the same non-profits across the Upstate.
