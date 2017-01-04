Deputies ask for help locating missing Seneca teen, grandmother
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing Seneca teen and her grandmother, who lives in Anderson County. The sheriff's office said 15-year-old Caroline Sally Hand was visiting with her grandmother and was supposed to be returned to her father's house in Seneca Tuesday evening, but deputies said he did not return home.
