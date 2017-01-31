BorgWarner Increases Overall Equipment Effectiveness with...

The cloud-based lean manufacturing solution provider Leading2Lean was part of a Total Productive Maintenance solution that helped auto powertrain maker BorgWarner increase Overall Equipment Effectiveness of an operating area by 10 percent in six months when coupled with its TPM implementation at its Seneca, South Carolina plant. Within a short time period after implementing Leading2Lean, the plant began to resolve inefficiencies and frustrations with a system that allowed them to better identify production weaknesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.