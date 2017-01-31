BorgWarner Increases Overall Equipmen...

BorgWarner Increases Overall Equipment Effectiveness with...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

The cloud-based lean manufacturing solution provider Leading2Lean was part of a Total Productive Maintenance solution that helped auto powertrain maker BorgWarner increase Overall Equipment Effectiveness of an operating area by 10 percent in six months when coupled with its TPM implementation at its Seneca, South Carolina plant. Within a short time period after implementing Leading2Lean, the plant began to resolve inefficiencies and frustrations with a system that allowed them to better identify production weaknesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seneca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Melissa Looper Jan 28 Mustang Parking G... 1
Name of unusual pool in 1960's era Greenville SC? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
An unusual large pool in the 1960's in Greenville? Jan 26 Constance from Hi... 1
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Jan 26 Jack 4
Thinking of moving to Greenville SC (Feb '07) Jan 25 devon 317
Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13) Dec '16 Falchi 10
Hostess at FATZ Nov '16 Georgia 8
See all Seneca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seneca Forum Now

Seneca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seneca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Seneca, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,801 • Total comments across all topics: 278,515,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC