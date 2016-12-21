Oconee Co. deputies ask for help iden...

Oconee Co. deputies ask for help identifying 2 shoplifting suspects

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: WMBF

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office needs your help to identify two suspects involved in a shoplifting incident in Seneca earlier this month. According to deputies, an employee of the store reported that a male and female concealed items in their bags.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seneca Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greenville sc or Chattanooga? Dec 20 Meat Curtains 2
anyone know phillip lovin (Feb '10) Dec 20 Wontgetfooledagain 59
Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13) Dec 18 Falchi 10
Greenville Co - ElDeco Electric Is Bad? (Dec '10) Dec 15 Worked There 79
News In wake of election, undocumented students face... Dec 4 Lips5152 4
Gay Teens In Greenville South Carolina (May '15) Dec 2 chad hatten chad ... 8
Hostess at FATZ Nov '16 Georgia 8
See all Seneca Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seneca Forum Now

Seneca Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seneca Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Seneca, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,388 • Total comments across all topics: 277,534,699

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC