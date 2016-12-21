Oconee Co. deputies ask for help identifying 2 shoplifting suspects
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office needs your help to identify two suspects involved in a shoplifting incident in Seneca earlier this month. According to deputies, an employee of the store reported that a male and female concealed items in their bags.
