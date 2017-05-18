Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued Ma...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 19 at 9:01PM CDT expiring May...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fox 23

OKC029-063-123-133-200230- /O.CON.KOUN.SV.W.0425.000000T0000Z-170520T0230Z/ Coal OK-Seminole OK-Pontotoc OK-Hughes OK- 901 PM CDT FRI MAY 19 2017 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN COAL...SOUTHEASTERN SEMINOLE...NORTHEASTERN PONTOTOC AND HUGHES COUNTIES... At 901 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Dustin to 3 miles northeast of Lamar to 8 miles southeast of Horntown to 3 miles east of Allen to 7 miles north of Tupelo to 3 miles west of Stonewall, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seminole Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seminole School Board (Dec '11) May 17 SEMSCHOOLGORCERYS... 13
Bill Croft How to tie BULL ROPES video (Jan '12) May 14 Kaddy1 5
Jim Utterback Apr '17 SSC 1
Melanie Dobbs Apr '17 Leah0826 2
Slut Warning (Aug '15) Apr '17 Leah0826 6
new business (Mar '11) Feb '17 Singleton 87
looking for Robin Landers (Feb '10) Feb '17 Needstuff 4
See all Seminole Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seminole Forum Now

Seminole Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seminole Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Seminole, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,437 • Total comments across all topics: 281,164,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC