Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 19 at 9:01PM CDT expiring May...
OKC029-063-123-133-200230- /O.CON.KOUN.SV.W.0425.000000T0000Z-170520T0230Z/ Coal OK-Seminole OK-Pontotoc OK-Hughes OK- 901 PM CDT FRI MAY 19 2017 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN COAL...SOUTHEASTERN SEMINOLE...NORTHEASTERN PONTOTOC AND HUGHES COUNTIES... At 901 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Dustin to 3 miles northeast of Lamar to 8 miles southeast of Horntown to 3 miles east of Allen to 7 miles north of Tupelo to 3 miles west of Stonewall, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
