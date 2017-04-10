Bikers Raise Funds To Honor Fallen Tecumseh Officer
Bikers across Oklahoma came together in support of the Tecumseh Police Department. Bikers rode throughout the state, raising around $14,000 to honor fallen Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney.
