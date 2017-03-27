Street Outlaws' Justin Shearer is back in a Steel-Bodied Pontiac
By now you've most likely seen and heard that Justin Shearer built a new version of The Crow, but not a lot of information exists about the car. Like Justin's previous cars, Don Dial Racecars of Seminole, Oklahoma built the chassis and the crew at Midwest Street cars assembled it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seminole Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new business (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|Singleton
|87
|looking for Robin Landers (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Needstuff
|4
|Slut Warning (Aug '15)
|Feb '17
|Needstuff
|5
|donovan is the best bf ever (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Needstuff
|8
|Reynolds wellness center Christmas Yard Ornaments
|Nov '16
|Cooper
|1
|1960s BBQ Joint Served Whites in Back (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|John
|5
|Needing a good divorce attorney
|Oct '16
|needinfo1234
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seminole Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC