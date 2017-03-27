Street Outlaws' Justin Shearer is bac...

Street Outlaws' Justin Shearer is back in a Steel-Bodied Pontiac

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Hot Rod Magazine

By now you've most likely seen and heard that Justin Shearer built a new version of The Crow, but not a lot of information exists about the car. Like Justin's previous cars, Don Dial Racecars of Seminole, Oklahoma built the chassis and the crew at Midwest Street cars assembled it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seminole Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
new business (Mar '11) Feb '17 Singleton 87
looking for Robin Landers (Feb '10) Feb '17 Needstuff 4
Slut Warning (Aug '15) Feb '17 Needstuff 5
donovan is the best bf ever (Sep '11) Feb '17 Needstuff 8
Reynolds wellness center Christmas Yard Ornaments Nov '16 Cooper 1
1960s BBQ Joint Served Whites in Back (Jul '16) Nov '16 John 5
Needing a good divorce attorney Oct '16 needinfo1234 1
See all Seminole Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seminole Forum Now

Seminole Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seminole Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Seminole, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,446 • Total comments across all topics: 279,942,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC