Nine on Tuesday Ballot For District 2...

Nine on Tuesday Ballot For District 28 Special Election

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Tecumseh Countywide News

Nine candidates in two primary elections today will begin the process of replacing Tom Newell as the Dist. 28 member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seminole Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
new business (Mar '11) Feb 26 Singleton 87
looking for Robin Landers (Feb '10) Feb 15 Needstuff 4
Slut Warning (Aug '15) Feb 15 Needstuff 5
donovan is the best bf ever (Sep '11) Feb 15 Needstuff 8
Reynolds wellness center Christmas Yard Ornaments Nov '16 Cooper 1
1960s BBQ Joint Served Whites in Back (Jul '16) Nov '16 John 5
Needing a good divorce attorney Oct '16 needinfo1234 1
See all Seminole Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seminole Forum Now

Seminole Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seminole Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Seminole, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,889 • Total comments across all topics: 279,383,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC