Colorado woman killed in crash, Oklahoma man critically injured

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Colorado woman has been killed and an Oklahoma man was critically injured in a two-vehicle collision in central Oklahoma. An OHP report says 57-year-old Judy Jonas of Aurora, Colorado, died in the crash Wednesday southeast of Seminole.

