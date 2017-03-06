Colorado woman killed in crash in central Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Colorado woman has been killed and an Oklahoma man was critically injured in a two-vehicle collision in central Oklahoma. An OHP report says 57-year-old Judy Jonas of Aurora, Colorado, died in the crash Wednesday southeast of Seminole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seminole Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new business (Mar '11)
|Feb 26
|Singleton
|87
|looking for Robin Landers (Feb '10)
|Feb 15
|Needstuff
|4
|Slut Warning (Aug '15)
|Feb 15
|Needstuff
|5
|donovan is the best bf ever (Sep '11)
|Feb 15
|Needstuff
|8
|Reynolds wellness center Christmas Yard Ornaments
|Nov '16
|Cooper
|1
|1960s BBQ Joint Served Whites in Back (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|John
|5
|Needing a good divorce attorney
|Oct '16
|needinfo1234
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seminole Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC