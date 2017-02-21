Tribes Hope Trump's 'America First' H...

Tribes Hope Trump's 'America First' Helps First Americans

Native Americans hope President Donald Trump doesn't forget America's first inhabitants as he promises to put "America first." Tribes have been reaching out to the Republican administration since it took office last month, saying they're ready to help it meet its campaign promises of improving the economy and creating more jobs for Americans.

