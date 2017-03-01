Town Of Konawa Losing Its Ambulance Service
City Manager Eric Kuykendall says ambulance service had taken a $300,000 chunk out of the town's $1.3 million budget each year. Starting March 1, Konawa's 1,400 residents will rely on ambulance services from Wewoka, the town of Seminole and Mercy Hospital in Ada.
