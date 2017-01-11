Several File For District 28, Election Set March 7
Filing continued through Wednesday, after press time, for the Dist. 28 seat in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seminole Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|donovan is the best bf ever (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|Yep
|7
|Reynolds wellness center Christmas Yard Ornaments
|Nov '16
|Cooper
|1
|1960s BBQ Joint Served Whites in Back
|Nov '16
|John
|5
|Needing a good divorce attorney
|Oct '16
|needinfo1234
|1
|Murder of Wanda N. Jackson back in 2004 ? ? (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Dude
|3
|Watson s Auction Services Maud (Jun '13)
|Sep '16
|Bobby
|23
|Wewoka Police Department- what we REALLY think (May '11)
|Sep '16
|hahaha
|61
Find what you want!
Search Seminole Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC