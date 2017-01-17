Several Candidates File For House 28 Seat
There will be both Democratic and Republic primaries March 7 for the Dist. 28 seat in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, with the general election following on May 9. Dist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seminole Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mycashtable
|Jan 12
|Devin
|1
|donovan is the best bf ever (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|Yep
|7
|Reynolds wellness center Christmas Yard Ornaments
|Nov '16
|Cooper
|1
|1960s BBQ Joint Served Whites in Back (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|John
|5
|Needing a good divorce attorney
|Oct '16
|needinfo1234
|1
|Murder of Wanda N. Jackson back in 2004 ? ? (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Dude
|3
|Watson s Auction Services Maud (Jun '13)
|Sep '16
|Bobby
|23
Find what you want!
Search Seminole Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC