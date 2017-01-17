Several Candidates File For House 28 ...

Several Candidates File For House 28 Seat

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tecumseh Countywide News

There will be both Democratic and Republic primaries March 7 for the Dist. 28 seat in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, with the general election following on May 9. Dist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tecumseh Countywide News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seminole Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mycashtable Jan 12 Devin 1
donovan is the best bf ever (Sep '11) Nov '16 Yep 7
Reynolds wellness center Christmas Yard Ornaments Nov '16 Cooper 1
1960s BBQ Joint Served Whites in Back (Jul '16) Nov '16 John 5
Needing a good divorce attorney Oct '16 needinfo1234 1
Murder of Wanda N. Jackson back in 2004 ? ? (Dec '09) Oct '16 Dude 3
Watson s Auction Services Maud (Jun '13) Sep '16 Bobby 23
See all Seminole Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seminole Forum Now

Seminole Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seminole Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Seminole, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,404 • Total comments across all topics: 278,053,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC