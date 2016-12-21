State Representative Tom Newell Announces Resignation
Gov. Fallin will call for a special election within 30 days to fill the seat, which covers Seminole County and the northern portion of Pottawatomie County in east central Oklahoma. "It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of House District 28," said Newell, R-Seminole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seminole Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|donovan is the best bf ever (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|Yep
|7
|Reynolds wellness center Christmas Yard Ornaments
|Nov '16
|Cooper
|1
|1960s BBQ Joint Served Whites in Back
|Nov '16
|John
|5
|Needing a good divorce attorney
|Oct '16
|needinfo1234
|1
|Murder of Wanda N. Jackson back in 2004 ? ? (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Dude
|3
|Watson s Auction Services Maud (Jun '13)
|Sep '16
|Bobby
|23
|Wewoka Police Department- what we REALLY think (May '11)
|Sep '16
|hahaha
|61
Find what you want!
Search Seminole Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC