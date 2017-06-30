Star basketball player in Selma shot ...

Star basketball player in Selma shot dead on porch

7 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A star basketball player at a Selma high school was killed Monday afternoon during a possible drive-by shooting, Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson confirmed. Christopher Lee II, 17, was a rising senior who played basketball at Ellwood Christian Academy, Jackson said.

