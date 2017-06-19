Suspect in Selma murder surrenders
The Selma Times-Journal reports Demarcus Dillard, of Selma, turned himself in Wednesday on a capital murder charge related to the slaying of Nick Bell. Lt. Tory Neely of the Selma Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division says Dillard is being held at the Dallas County Jail without bond.
