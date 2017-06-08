"John Lewis - Get in the Way" chronicles more than a half century of one man's non-violent fight for civil rights. The 2017 film will be shown July 8 at 1:30 pm as part of the free Second Saturday Documentary Series at Niles Discovery Church, 36600 Niles Blvd. at the corner of Nursery Ave. Congressman Lewis, D-GA, has been at the center of civil rights history since 1960 when he was arrested as a 20 year-old participant in the Nashville Lunch Counter Protest.

