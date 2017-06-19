Gun thefts from police evidence investigated in Alabama
State and federal law enforcement agencies are conducting a joint investigation into current and past employees of the Selma Police Department after a large number of guns were taken from the department's evidence vault, including one later connected to a homicide. Selma police Chief Spencer Collier said he asked the attorney general's office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for assistance given the complexity of the case.
