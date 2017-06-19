Gun thefts from police evidence inves...

Gun thefts from police evidence investigated in Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: The Decatur Daily

State and federal law enforcement agencies are conducting a joint investigation into current and past employees of the Selma Police Department after a large number of guns were taken from the department's evidence vault, including one later connected to a homicide. Selma police Chief Spencer Collier said he asked the attorney general's office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for assistance given the complexity of the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14) Jun 16 James 5 v4 29
District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10) Jun 4 The Dude 29
Blacks need to wipe the black off the face May '17 David long 1
I hate black people May '17 Jack Frost 2
News In Selma, Ala., Obama Proved that he is 'Black ... (Mar '15) Apr '17 Retribution 9
News What's causing the collapse of black-owned busi... Apr '17 Ttt 3
News SPD officer arrested on charges of rape (Jan '11) Apr '17 Linda Smith Perryman 22
See all Selma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selma Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Dallas County was issued at June 21 at 3:54PM CDT

Selma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Selma, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,136 • Total comments across all topics: 281,925,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC