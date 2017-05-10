Throwback Thursday: CORE rally targets Syracuse, Niagara Mohawk in 1965
CORE's national director James Farmer speaks at a rally at Clinton Square on May 5, 1965. He wanted changes in Niagara Mohawk's hiring practices, and criticized Syracuse schools and housing.
