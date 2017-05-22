Selma police searching for missing mo...

Selma police searching for missing mom and 3-year-old daughter

Monday May 15 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The Selma Police Department is searching for 30-year-old Angela Billingsley and her 3-year-old daughter Maylasia Marshall. Police say Billingsley and Marshall left Selma last week to visit her mother and two brothers in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

