Selma police searching for missing mom and 3-year-old daughter
The Selma Police Department is searching for 30-year-old Angela Billingsley and her 3-year-old daughter Maylasia Marshall. Police say Billingsley and Marshall left Selma last week to visit her mother and two brothers in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
