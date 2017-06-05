Selma police investigate after man sh...

Selma police investigate after man shot in neck, head

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

At around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the Vaughan Hospital E.R. in reference to a gunshot victim. They discovered on arrival that the victim, a Selma man in his fifties, was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds to his neck and the side of his head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Selma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
District Attorney's Office Wins Another Murder ... (Dec '10) Jun 4 The Dude 29
New store coming where JcPenny was. Belk suppos... (Sep '14) Jun 1 Dan Presley 28
Blacks need to wipe the black off the face May 14 David long 1
I hate black people May 14 Jack Frost 2
News In Selma, Ala., Obama Proved that he is 'Black ... (Mar '15) Apr '17 Retribution 9
News What's causing the collapse of black-owned busi... Apr '17 Ttt 3
News SPD officer arrested on charges of rape (Jan '11) Apr '17 Linda Smith Perryman 22
See all Selma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Selma Forum Now

Selma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Selma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Selma, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,791 • Total comments across all topics: 281,637,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC