Selma police investigate after man shot in neck, head
At around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the Vaughan Hospital E.R. in reference to a gunshot victim. They discovered on arrival that the victim, a Selma man in his fifties, was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds to his neck and the side of his head.
